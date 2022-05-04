OSAWATOMIE — About 100 junior and senior students learned about a variety of jobs from representatives of 27 local businesses during a job fair April 20 at Osawatomie High School.
Patty Henness, individual plan of study coordinator for Osawatomie USD 367, said the goal of the fair was to help all students have a post-secondary plan, whether that includes full-time, part-time or seasonal work.
Osawatomie High School students were joined by a few from Paola High School at the job fair.
OHS senior Aiden Geist enjoyed talking with Clint Maynard of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office during the job fair. Geist plans to go to college in Florida to study criminal justice but has considered returning for a career in law enforcement.
OHS seniors Maria Bartlett, Kenzie Heppler and Brooke Thomas talked with Lakemary Center Volunteer and Recruitment Coordinator Nicole Dickinson and Marketing Coordinator Skyler Stevens during the job fair. All three girls plan to pursue careers in education, and the Lakemary Center staff wanted to make sure the students knew about the Lakemary school based in Paola for students with developmental disabilities.
Other local employers at the job fair included Seats Inc. in Spring Hill, Waste Management in Louisburg, Reliance Label Solutions in Paola, Tri-Ko in Osawatomie, and a number of others.
