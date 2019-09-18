SPRING HILL — The Bean Coffee Company in Spring Hill recently was presented with an Award of Merit from the Kansas Department of Commerce.
The Award was presented by Michael Grann, Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board, following a Chamber Coffee hosted by The Bean on Friday, Aug. 2.
Tyler Graves, owner of The Bean, accepted the award.
Last fall, The Bean was named the retail business of the year during the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual awards dinner and auction at The Meadowlark Event Center in Spring Hill.
