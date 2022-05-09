A ribbon cutting was held Saturday, April 23, for The Lucky Horseshoe Trailer in Spring Hill.
The Lucky Horseshoe is the brainchild of the "Juan" brand of food trucks but is co-owned and operated by Tyler and Janette Dawson and Adam and Natalie Johnson of Spring Hill, according to a news release form the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.
It is a refurbished horse trailer turned mobile serving station and is available to rent for events such as weddings, reunions or any other occasion.
The Lucky Horseshoe sold "Walking Treats" for the ribbon-cutting event. They are similar to walking tacos but feature sweets such as cookies, pudding and whipped cream, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.