PAOLA — It was a special night for Michelle Kaiser and her Town Square business during the Paola Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Kaiser was not only hosting and catering the event at Town Square, but she was also the primary speaker since she has served as president of the chamber’s board of directors for more than four years.
But Kaiser wasn’t expecting to also be standing center stage to receive one of the evening’s top awards. That’s exactly what happened though when Liz Barnett of First Option Bank announced that Kaiser’s Town Square had been selected as the Business of the Year.
Barnett read some of the comments from those who nominated Michelle and her business. Several said Michelle is always first to offer to host an event, and she shines brightly with her hard work, kindness and love for Paola.
Kaiser had tears in her eyes when she accepted the award. Earlier this year, Kaiser announced that she would be stepping away from her event business at the end of the year, and she is looking to sell her business to the perfect person who will keep it in operation in Paola.
“Thank you so very much,” Kaiser said through tears to the audience of guests.
Also during the dinner, Hannah Aude received the Dale Mitchell Chamber Service Award, and Joe Fester received the Paola Spirit Award.
Before the event came to a close, Kaiser gave a speech as chamber president about the future of the chamber and the Paola business community.
She said businesses persevered through Covid and are now stronger than ever.
“We are strong, we are resilient, we are innovative, we are a community of businesses, but more importantly we are a community of people,” Kaiser said.
She said the people in Paola know how to take care of each other.
“We have an amazing community, and we should be proud,” Kaiser said. “Thank you for not only supporting me but supporting each other.”
