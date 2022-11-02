PAOLA — It was a special night for Michelle Kaiser and her Town Square business during the Paola Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Kaiser was not only hosting and catering the event at Town Square, but she was also the primary speaker since she has served as president of the chamber’s board of directors for more than four years.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos