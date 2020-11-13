The canvass of Miami County votes on Friday, Nov. 13, didn't change the outcome of any races from the Nov. 3 general election.
County Commissioners met in their chambers at the Miami County Administration Building on Friday morning to certify the vote totals from the election. Register of Deeds Katie Forck sat in for Commissioner George Pretz, who was unavailable.
The closet race in the general election was Louisburg USD 416's $24 million bond proposal for facility improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities. The measure passed by 92 votes after the unofficial general election results were posted.
Once the provisional ballots were tallied after Friday's canvass, the bond proposal passed by a 103-vote margin with 2,755 "yes" votes (50.95 percent) to 2,652 "no" votes (49.05 percent).
Commissioners had 400 provisional ballots to consider Friday. County Election Clerk Diana Dusselier went through each stack of provisional ballots with the commissioners, who rejected 157 provisional ballots as recommended by the county election staff and approved the other 243.
Sixteen of the ballots were rejected because the voter could not produce a valid ID. Another 139 ballots were discarded because those voters were not registered in the county's poll books. Another ballot was discarded because the voter resided in Johnson County.
All voters are given the opportunity to fill out a provisional ballot, because no voter is ever turned away from the polls, County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said.
While the fate of most of the provisional ballots was straight forward and the outcome did not change any race, commissioners and staff did spend time wrestling with the final vote that was rejected.
"This one hurts my heart," White said as she explained the dilemma. A woman "with some age" who had requested a mail ballot decided to vote in-person at the county's advance polling site because her mail ballot had not arrived. After she voted in person, the mail ballot arrived and she turned it it in as well - causing her to vote twice, which is an election crime.
White said the woman might not have been "crystal clear" on how to handle the mail ballot.
Commissioners did not want to refer the matter to the county attorney's office because of the circumstances, so they opted to discard both votes to avoid any legal complications over the double vote. County Counselor David Heger also was present and had no objection with that solution.
Another 103 voters who requested mail ballots also decided to vote in-person but they did not turn in their mail ballots. The commissioners accepted those 103 provisional ballots.
The canvass showed 18,066 votes were cast for a voter turnout of 72.95 percent.
For complete coverage of the canvass, see the Republic's Wednesday, Nov. 18, edition.
