The cardiac rehabilitation program at Miami County Medical Center (MCMC) continues to grow to meet a community-driven need.
“We continue to receive phone calls asking if we have the services,” said Aubree Slayman, senior director of nursing operations for Olathe Health with responsibilities in Olathe and Miami County.
The cardiac rehab program opened in December 2017 at MCMC and got up and moving in 2018. A hospital setting is required for the program, and establishing a space at MCMC fills a void for Miami County and points south, Slayman said.
The need for such a program at MCMC can be attributed to several reasons, such as an aging population and an increase in cardiac events.
Slayman said she thinks another important factor is more providers understand the benefits of cardiac rehab.
“You can have a heart attack and not do the exercise program,” Slayman said. “Having the exercise program gets you back closer to where you were activity-wise before your cardiac event.”
The cardiac rehabilitation program has three phases, Slayman said.
Phase one happens at the hospital where the patient was treated for their cardiac event.
“They get introduced to the program. They get education on cardiac disease and then they get referred on to phase two, and that’s where we start at Miami County,” Slayman said. “We get patients referred to us from Olathe, from KU, from St. Luke’s.”
Slayman said the referring facility wants the patients to have the rehabilitation close to home.
“That’s why we needed to have a cardiac rehab locally,” she said.
When patients return home after their initial hospital stay, they come back to the hospital setting for the cardiac rehab program three days a week. Phase two can last from eight to 12 weeks.
Patients get an exercise program and education program that are both tailored to meet their needs, Slayman said. The education component is available in a group setting or a patient has the ability to do independent sessions with a dietitian or a nurse.
During phase two, the patient is hooked up to a heart monitor the whole time they are at the hospital.
“We’re watching to make sure they don’t have any cardiac events,” Slayman said.
The exercise sessions are 90 minutes long, typically with 10 people per session. MCMC offers five sessions per day, Slayman said.
Once the eight to 12 weeks of phase two are completed, patients have the ability to move into phase three.
Slayman said phase three transitions patients to working out without a monitor in the hospital setting to make sure they feel safe exercising, and then as they move out of phase three they can start working out in a public gym.
“You can have a cardiac event and not enroll in the program, but you’re not going to get your body and your heart and lungs working to the capacity you were before,” Slayman said. “This program helps you get back into that ability to be functional at an activity level that you’re comfortable with. If you are an avid exerciser, you can get back to working out after your event in a safe setting.”
The education component provides patients with the information and guidance they need to improve their individual lifestyles.
Cardiac events can include heart attack, coronary bypass surgery, congestive heart failure, valve replacement and others.
The cardiac rehabilitation program goes through a certification process every three years.
“They just completed their re-certification again in this last quarter (at MCMC),” Slayman said.
Cardiac events are not exclusive to patients in the 60-plus age group, Slayman said.
“A cardiac event can happen to anyone. We’ve had (cardiac patients) as young as 35,” she said. “If you’ve had a cardiac event, those referrals from your provider are key to getting you back here (for the rehab program).”
