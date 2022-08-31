Carrow, Gravatt, Spencer, Hanysak set tone for Osawatomie football team By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Osawatomie running back Kaiden Gravatt lowers his head and runs to daylight for a two-point conversion against Burlington last season. He also caught a two-point conversion in the contest. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — The Trojans head back to the football field in their second season under coach Beau Gadwood.Gadwood is in his third season with the program.Thirty-four players are out for the Osawatomie football team, including eight starters.Seniors back to lead the Trojans are Seth Carrow, Kaiden Gravatt, Ryan Spencer and Duke Hanysak.Carrow plays quarterback and linebacker.Gravatt plays running back and linebacker.Spencer is a wide receiver and defensive back.Hanysak plays running back and linebacker.Junior Jace Wilkens is back on the offensive and defensive line. Junior Mikeal Clark plays offensive line and linebacker.Sophomore Cameron Fisher plays offensive and defensive line. Sophomore Walker Beets plays tight end and linebacker.Coaching with Gadwood are assistants Logan Swartz, Sean Tuttle, Garret Peterson and Andy Blanton.Freshman CJ Clay is a newcomer to keep an eye on. Clay plays running back and defensive back.“The key to us being successful this season is discipline,” Gadwood said. “Our team goals are to attack every day with a purpose, respect the process and be the best version of yourself.”The Osawatomie Trojans play in the Pioneer League against rival Prairie View and Santa Fe Trail.“We can’t overlook any of the teams in our league,” Gadwood said. “They are all well coached teams.” Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital patient, employee found after fleeing togetherAnother four-lane milestone in Miami CountyMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlPaola Roots Festival still one big family reunionPaola USD 368 introduces new teachersWarren Eugene McKoonMichael Allen GiesbrechtHomicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, ARPanthers ready for games to beginLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebration Images Videos CommentedGardening Hazards: How to Prevent Them (1)Paola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1)Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.