PAOLA — This is a silver season for the Paola Panther boys basketball team and coach Dave Cash.
Cash is entering his 25th season as head coach. It is his 27th year with the program.
The Paola Panthers return junior center Trey Moala, junior forward Bo Robison, senior guard Fletcher Aude, senior guard Brock Pitzer and senior guard Garrett Williams.
Moala was a first-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Team. He averaged 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. He was named the Spotlight boys player of the year.
Robison was an honorable mention Spotlight election. He averaged eight points and four rebounds per game for the Panthers.
Paola is eager to build on its 7-14 campaign from a season ago.
With another year under their belts, the team can challenge in the league, Cash said.
“This is a good group to work with,” he said. “They are unselfish and like to play together.”
The Paola Panthers have to do the little things, like hustle and play hard on defense, Cash said.
“We will have to be good on the defensive end to be successful,” he said.
Paola can shoot the ball well, has some talented athletes and can move the basketball, Cash said.
The Paola Panthers are ready to compete in league and substate.
“Our goals, as always, are goals to win the league and put ourselves in a position to get to the state tournament,” Cash said.
The Frontier League will be a challenge again this season, Cash said.
“There are many teams that could be competitive in our league this year,” he said.
