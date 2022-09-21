210922_mr_al_cedar_cove_01

Cedar Cove is located west of Louisburg.

 File photo

LOUISBURG — Visitors to Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory & Education Center will learn about the facility’s mission of educating the public about the large cats of the world and the need to protect the many endangered species in the wild.

It was William Pottorff, with the help of Shelly Tooley, who first opened Cedar Cove in 2000, but it’s Steve Klein and B.J. Auch who are leading the facility into a new era.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos