LOUISBURG — Visitors to Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory & Education Center will learn about the facility’s mission of educating the public about the large cats of the world and the need to protect the many endangered species in the wild.
It was William Pottorff, with the help of Shelly Tooley, who first opened Cedar Cove in 2000, but it’s Steve Klein and B.J. Auch who are leading the facility into a new era.
For more than 20 years, Cedar Cove has housed large cats and other endangered animals at the facility located about two miles east of Louisburg on Kansas Highway 68. After the passing of Tooley in 2008 and Pottorff in 2012, Klein and Auch have taken lead roles in operating Cedar Cove.
Klein is the Cedar Cove facilities director and board president, and Auch is the director of operations and board treasurer.
The facility has become a sanctuary, or retirement home as Klein calls it, for big cats and other animals. But space limitations on the current 10-acre tract have not allowed for the type of spacious living areas Klein would like to offer the Cedar Cove animals.
Klein hopes that is about to change, as he and his fellow Cedar Cove representatives are finalizing a plan for a large expansion of their facility. The expansion is possible thanks to the previous acquisition of 126 acres of adjoining property from George Criswell.
Criswell is a Cedar Cove board member, and it was his family’s initial 11-acre donation of land in 1997 that allowed Cedar Cove to eventually open at 3783 Kansas Highway 68. The most recent sale of 126 acres was finalized in late 2017, and Klein and Auch have been busy mapping out plans for a large expansion ever since.
In the meantime, Klein and his staff will continue to welcome visitors to Cedar Cove and help teach people about endangered species.
Information about ticket prices and an online booking system can be found on the Cedar Cove website at www.saveoursiberi ans.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.