Bob and Sheri Gregory celebrate 50th anniversary

Bob and Sheri Gregory celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2022. They were married at the Holy Trinity Church, in Paola, Kansas, on June 9, 1972.
Their children are Brian Gregory (Amy) and Kristie Heger (Justin). They have six grandchildren, Becca, Bethie and Nate Gregory and Abby, Katie and Morgan Heger.
Your marriage is truly a generational example for your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to follow. With strength and great faith you uphold your commitment to each other throughout life’s toughest battles. Without your love for each other, none of this would ever be possible. What a blessing that you have reached such a momentous milestone. We love you!
Cards may be sent to them at: 29836 Lake Miola Dr., Paola KS 66071.
