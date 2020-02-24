Jim and Carolyn Bracken of Paola celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 13, 2020. They celebrated with a small group of family and friends at the Paola United Methodist Church on the following Sunday.
Carolyn Sue Bradshaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Bradshaw, became the bride of James Delbert Bracken, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Bracken, of rural Parsons, Kansas, on February 13, 1960, at Washington Avenue Methodist Church in Parsons.
The Brackens resided in Parkville, Missouri, until June 1960, when Mrs. Bracken began working for the Kansas State University Extension Department as the home economist for the Miami County Extension office and the couple moved to Paola. At that time, anyone working for the Extension Services had to live in the county in which they were employed. She worked in the Extension office until 1962 when she retired to have a family and become a full-time mother and home-maker. She again worked for the Miami County Extension office from 1986 to 2005 as a part-time office professional.
Over the years, she was active in the Miami County Hospital Auxiliary, Centennial Federated Club, Homemakers and Centennial Extension Units, Paola United Methodist Church and the Etcetera Circle.
Mr. Bracken was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic control specialist. He initially worked at the old Kansas City airport grounds until the agency opened a new Air Route Traffic Control Center in April 1962 in Olathe, Kansas.
His air traffic career started in the United States Air Force when he controlled traffic at Narsarsuaq Air Force Base in Greenland; Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio; and then eventually at Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center in Olathe, Kansas. He worked in air traffic for 36 years as a controller and area supervisor, and then retired as a traffic management supervisor in November 1990.
After retiring, he was the interim manager for Rural Water District No. 2. He then worked for the Agriculture Committee office in Paola as an Non-Point Source Pollution coordinator.
Mr. Bracken coached baseball in the Paola system from Minor league to Legion ball. He managed the American League Program for nine years and was instrumental in getting new lights installed for the ball field. He also worked with the Boy Scouts for a number of years.
When the Paola United Methodist church took on the project of a new addition to the church, he served as the project manager. The project was completed in January 1998. He has been a member of the Rural Water District No. 2 Board of Directors for 35 years; and served as a Miami County planning commissioner for 5 years. Farming and raising cattle have been activities at the Bracken household for many years.
The Brackens have a daughter, Kimberly Ann, who is married to Eric Stover; and a son, Jeffrey Shawn. They have one grandson, Jackson Bracken, who is attending college in his junior year at Central Florida University.
