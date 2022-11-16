Buchmans celebrate 60th anniversary Nov 16, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carl and Mary Buchman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carl and Mary Buchman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2022. They were married at the Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, Kansas, on Nov. 24, 1962.Their children are Dan (LaDonna), Suzie (Gina), and Jenny (Ron). Their grandchildren are Bailey Buchman and Joseph Buchman.They will celebrate their special day with a 60th Anniversary Open House, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Town Square, 15 W. Wea, Paola, Kansas.No gifts please.Cards may be sent to them at: 501 E. Miami Street, Paola, KS 66071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Search previous obituaries Use our advanced search feature to search for older or additional obituaries. Click here for our search page
