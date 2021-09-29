Robert “Bob” and Diane Burnett are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2021. They were married at the Richmond United Methodist Church, in Richmond, Kansas, on Oct. 10, 1971.
They have three children, Jason (Nichole) Burnett, Olathe, Kansas, Kris (Derek) Roth, Hesston, Kansas, and Abby (Rob) Hedrick, Overland Park, Kansas. Their nine grandchildren are Allison and Madelynn Burnett, Benjamin, Lucas, Elijah, and Josiah Roth, and Olivia, Noah and Carter Hedrick.
When they got married, Bob served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Norfolk, Virginia, aboard the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. He worked as a journeyman electrician among other building trades. He retired in 2016 from Johnson County Facilities as a Maintenance Mechanic. Diane served as a County Extension Agent (Family and Consumer Sciences) for Linn and Miami counties and as District Director for the Marais des Cygnes Extension District. She retired in February 2018 after serving a total of 28 years.
Cards may be sent to them at 801 Market St., La Cygne, KS 66040.
