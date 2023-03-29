Cooks to celebrate 60th anniversary Mar 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230329_mr_anniversary_01 Submitted photo John and Ruth (Ohlmeier) Cook will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 6. Show more Show less Submitted photo John and Ruth (Ohlmeier) Cook will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 6. Submitted photo John and Ruth (Ohlmeier) Cook were married on April 6, 1963. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 60th wedding anniversary!John and Ruth (Ohlmeier) Cook were married on April 6, 1963.Ruth was employed at Walmart for over 22 years before retiring.John was employed at Delco for over 31 years. At retirement, he was a full-time farmer.They are the parents of Teresa (Chris), Diane (Jim), and Barbara (Mark).They have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, with another due in September.We would like to honor them with a card shower.Please join in their celebration by sending them a card to: 27490 Cedar Niles Road, Paola, Kansas, 66071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Search previous obituaries Use our advanced search feature to search for older or additional obituaries. Click here for our search page
