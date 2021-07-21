John and Sarah Croan are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3, 2021. They were married on Aug. 3, 1961.
A 60th wedding anniversary party for John and Sarah Croan will take place Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lane Community building in Lane, Kansas.
Cards may be sent to them at: 738 Virginia Terrace, Lane, KS 66042.
