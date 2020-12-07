Wayne and Joyce (Miller) Derr of Paola will celebrate their Golden Anniversary on Dec. 12, 2020.
They married in 1970, in Kansas City, Missouri, and later moved to rural Paola in 1981.
After the wedding and reception the couple was off to the bride’s parents’ lake house in the Ozarks for a brief honeymoon. However, during a brief stop in Harrisonville they discovered that neither of them had picked up the lake house key and Wayne’s wallet was left in his tux.
Upon returning to the Miller’s house for the key they found the house filled with friends and relatives, so they stayed to visit. Next stop, the Derr’s house. Again, their house was also filled with family and friends so they stayed to celebrate longer with them.
By the time they left it was too late to drive to the Ozarks. After some searching they finally found a room available at the Quality Inn Motel. In the meantime, at the lake house, friends with horns and whistles in hand were ready to shivaree the newly weds upon their arrival, that was never to be.
The couple have two sons, Carl and his wife, Lisa and Paul and his wife, Erica, Their grandchildren are Austyn, Addyson, Brayden, Reid and Liam.
Due to covid, their celebration has been postponed to a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.