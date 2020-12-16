Jerry and Doris (Porter) Elwood are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30, 2020. They were married on that date in 1950.
They have three daughters, Rita (Weaver) Richards, Linda (Mick) Town and Cheryl (Mark) Dulaney, and two sons, Michael and Patrick Elwood, both deceased. They also have 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Please join us with a card to celebrate our parent’s 70th anniversary. Cards may be sent to them at: 11165 W. 223rd St., Bucyrus, KS 66013.
Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad!
