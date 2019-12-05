Michael and Evelyn Gabbert will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on Dec. 5.
There will be a reception held for them on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Osawatomie Presbyterian Church basement at 344 Main St.
Michael and Evelyn are both retired. Evelyn had 123 Preschool for over 40 years and Michael owned Tech Air, Inc. in Osawatomie for over 40 years as well.
Children are: Mark Gabbert and Robin of Olathe; Danny and Deanna Franks of Lane; Gina Gabbert of Paola; Lawrence and Shelly Dickinson of Osawatomie; Jesse and Natasha Sare of Gardner; David Gabbert of Branson, Mo., and a deceased sister, Virginia Dickinson, formerly of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Finger foods, refreshments and cake will be served.
We would love for anyone who knows them presently or knew them earlier in their lives, to come and celebrate with us.
