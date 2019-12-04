John and Margaret (Haefele) Hahn will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, Dec. 14, with an open house from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Louisburg Senior Center, 504 South Metcalf Road.
The couple were married December 12, 1959, at Eglin AFB, FL.
Their children are Mary Helen Ewing, Linda DeWick and Rita Burrow. They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
No gifts please.
