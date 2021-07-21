Windell and Debbie Johnson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2021. They were married at the Ridgeview Baptist Church in Olathe, Kansas, on that date in 1971.
Their daughter is Heidi Versaw (Larry). They have two grandchildren, Jarred Versaw and Miranda Versaw.
Please help the couple celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be sent to them at: 31055 Pleasant Valley Rd, Paola, KS, 66071.
