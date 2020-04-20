Kaisers celebrate 75th anniversary

75th wedding anniversary!
Kenneth & Vera Kaiser of rural Paola were married on April 26, 1945. They have lived their entire married life on the family farm southeast of Paola.
Their children are Daryl Kaiser, Merle & Jean Kaiser and Lester & Karen Kaiser. They were blessed with 9 grandchildren: Danny, Duane, Steven (deceased), Kevin, Kathy, Kelly, Lisa, Laurie and Jamey. They also have 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, with another expected soon.
Because of the current social distancing rules, we are unable to host the open house celebration that was planned. Kenny & Vera would love to receive cards at their home address: 32076 Victory Road, Paola, KS. 66071. Sharing a special memory that you have of them would be greatly appreciated.
