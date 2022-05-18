Jim and Viola Lee are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2022. They were married at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, in Manhattan, Kansas, on May 26, 1972.
Their children are Amy Johnson (Jeff) of McKinney, Texas, Jennifer Rau (Chad) of Shawnee, Kansas, Melissa Lee of Paola, Kansas, and Jon Lee of Colorado Springs, Colorado. They have 13 grandchildren, Courtney Rogers, Kyle Johnson, Aly Johnson, Luke Johnson, Olivia, Grace, Bennett, and Marian Rau, Elizabeth and Ryan Khemraj, Emerson, Laurel, and Judd Lee.
Jim was the head football coach at Paola High School for 20 years, winning two state championships in 1984 and 1994. He is in the Atchison County Community High School, Wamego High School, Paola High School, and Fort Hays State University Hall of Fame. Viola taught first grade at Holy Trinity School in Paola for 20 years. In their retirement, they have promoted local soil conservation with the planting and cultivation of hundreds of pecan trees.
They have been active members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church since moving to Paola in 1979. Viola is a Master Food Volunteer and has served on the USD 368 Endowment Board.
A reception in their honor will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church. All family, friends, and former students and colleagues are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.