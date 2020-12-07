For 70 years Gene and Virginia have laughed together, worked together, built a family together, and made so many friends together.
They have five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. They owned and operated Linder’s Welding, in Stilwell, Kansas, for 50 years. the business is still ran by their son.
Cards may be sent to them at: 1139 Claycrest Cir., St. Charles, MO. 63304
We are so proud to call them our parents and want to congratulate them on this amazing milestone.
We love you,
Denise, Marsha, and Jeff.
