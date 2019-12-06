The McIntires would like to announce the 50th Anniversary of David and Suzan. It was 50 years ago on December 6, 1969, that they were married at the First United Presbyterian Church in Paola, Ks.
Their children are: daughter, Melissa (Missy) Jane McIntire (Droegemeier), of Hays, son-in-law, Jeffrey Droegemeier, of Hays; son, James Blaine McIntire II, of Paola; grandson, Brett Anthony Droegemeier of Salina and granddaughter, Lacy Lynn Droegemeier, of Hays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.