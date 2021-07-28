John and Jackie McLean are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7, 2021. They were married Aug. 7, 1971.
Their children are Shawn (Brandy), Chris (Rose), Leslie (Eric). They have nine grandchildren.
Anniversary open house on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Paola Country Club. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to them at: PO Box 361, Paola, KS 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.