Rolland and Betty Prothe are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2022. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Block, Kansas, on June 10, 1972.
Their sons are Russ (Mara) of Lawrence, Kansas, and Wes (Dawn) of Henderson, Nevada. They have one grandson, Royal Prothe, and four bonus grandchildren Miah Green, Alexis Harris, Ryan and Samantha Grotta.
Rolland has farmed in the Block area since returning from the service in 1969. Rolland worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1984 to 2009. He has been farming full-time since then.
Betty worked for the Miami Veterinary Clinic for many years.
A reception in their honor will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Shelter House. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
