Ronnie and Melody Smith announce their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ronnie and Melody (Durland) Smith were married in 1970 in Paola. The couple were married at the home of her parents.
The groom had only a three-day leave from the Navy due to the fact that his ship was headed to Vietnam.
Family and friends attended the small ceremony, and a reception followed.
That day it was very warm and sunny. By the time the ceremony was over, it had started snowing and kept up for many hours. Due to the snow storm, the couple got snowed in at Pittsburg, which extended the groom’s leave since he could not fly out. It was a wonderful surprise for the couple.
The only place close to their motel was Daylight Donuts and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Since there was no driving due to the storm, the groom had to walk and bring chicken back to his bride. But it was a very romantic dinner.
For their 50th anniversary, the couple spent a few days with their children and grandchildren at Rogers, Ark., where they all enjoyed a guest home together and took in the local attractions.
Their children also gifted the couple with a stay at the Cedar Crest Lodge.
