Souders celebrate 60th anniversary

The children of Corky and Bernardean (Spielbusch) Souders happily announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents.
The young couple were wed on October 24, 1959 at Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea in Bucyrus Kansas.
By example they have taught us the power of laughter, playfulness, hard work and most of all love.
Those of you who know Corky can attest to his ever joyful, giving, hardworking nature. He has built, rebuilt, moved us in and moved us out. He never lets us leave without expressing how proud he is of us and cheering us on to succeed.
Our Mother, Bernardean, is well known for her pies, cookies, breads and cakes that hold the magic to heal and bring people together. For 60 years she has cooked, cleaned, worried and wrapped us in quilts. She sings like Doris Day and makes the World's Best pickled beets and cherry jelly!
Together your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren thank you for your dedication and love and making us proud to be your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.