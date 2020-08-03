Stainbrooks celebrate 70th Anniversary

Ruth Ellen and Wilbur Stainbrook will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 16.
We will celebrate by having a drive-up and greet at the La Cygne city park. Please come and help us celebrate starting at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If unable to attend and would like to send a card, the address is 11343 West 1900 Road, La Cygne, KS, 66040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.