Steve and Sue Pierce, of Louisburg, Kansas, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married on May 29, 1971, in Timmons Chapel on the campus of Pittsburg State University, in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Their family includes daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Kerry Anglin, of Louisburg, and Sheri and Alex James, of Overland Park, Kansas, as well as four grandchildren, Carter Anglin, Cooper Anglin, Molly James and Lucy James.
They are planning to celebrate the occasion with immediate family and hope to celebrate with family and friends later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.