An Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph (Maple Mount, Ky.) who was an Ursuline Sister of Paola is celebrating a jubilee of religious profession in 2020.
The Ursulines of Paola merged with Mount Saint Joseph in 2008.
Sister Marcella Schrant, a native of Walker, is celebrating 75 years as an Ursuline Sister, according to a news release.
All of her ministry was in Kansas until retiring to Maple Mount in 2014. She was a teacher for 43 years at Holy Name, Kansas City (1947-54, 1961-69), St. Agnes, Roeland Park (1954-57, 1969-90) and St. Patrick/Holy Trinity, Paola (1957-61).
She was elected superior of her community (1990-94). She was a receptionist at St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center, (1994-2004) and office assistant at St. John the Evangelist Parish (2007-14), both in Lawrence, and pastoral associate at Holy Family Parish, Eudora (2004-07).
She now volunteers with the office of Mission Advancement at the Motherhouse in Kentucky.
Founded at Maple Mount in Daviess County, Ky., in 1874, the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph currently minister throughout Kentucky and in Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Washington, D.C., and Chile, South America.
Those wishing to send congratulations to Sister Marcella may address them to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
