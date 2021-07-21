Don and Ellie Zuel celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 15, 2021. They were married in Burlington, Iowa, on July 15, 1961.
Their children are Carl Zuel, Ron Zuel, and Ken Zuel. They have four grandchildren, Hunter, Julianna, Tyler and Samantha.
Cards may be sent to them at: 30857 W 375th St., Osawatomie, KS 66064.
