Michael and Robyn Blumhorst of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Grace.
Charlotte was born at her parents’ home on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
She weighed 7 lb. 7 oz and was 20 1/4” long. Mother and baby are both doing well.
Maternal grandparents are Keith and Jackie Vale, of Sutton Coldfield, England.
Paternal grandparents are Rick and Karen Blumhorst, of Paola Kansas.
Paternal great-grandparents are Archie Wayne and Wanita Blumhorst, of Slater Missouri.
Maternal great-grandparents are Richard Hamer and the late Margaret Hamer, of Sutton Coldfield, England, and the late Donald and Grace Vale of Sutton Coldfield, England.
