Introducing Parker Jay Browning Jun 7, 2023

Sam and Sydnie Browning, of Prairie Village, Kansas, would like to introduce their newborn daughter, Parker Jay Browning.

Parker was born on May 11, 2023, at the Shawnee Mission Advent Hospital, in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. She was 6 lb. 3 oz.

Parker's grandparents are Tina Browning, of Paola, Kansas, and Darrell Browning, of Paola, Mark and Lori Hanson, of Overland Park, Kansas. Great-grandmother is Wilma Browning, of Paola.
