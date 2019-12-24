A son, Jameson Stone Walters, was born to Kelly and Dustin Walters of Olathe. He was born August 6, 2019, at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park and weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Linda Dorman of Olathe; Charlie and Becky Gale of Owasso, Okla.; and Butch and Gretchen Walters of Paola. Great-grandmother is Lottie Dorman of Ponca City, Okla.
Jameson has a 5-year-old sister, Brecken Walters.
