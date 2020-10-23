Colwells celebrate 70th anniversary

Raymond Joseph Colwell and Loretta Jane Barrett of Paola, were united in marriage on October 28th, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Church in Mason City, IA.
They raised nine children: Sheila (Jeff) Priebe, Kathleen (Kevin) Horst, Michael (Lori Jo) Colwell, Colleen (John) Hooley, John (Barbara) Colwell, Maureen (Paul) Scarrella, Kevin (Suzanne) Colwell, Timothy (Ricardo) Colwell, and Patricia (Christopher) Kerr.
They have 23 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren.
Ray and Loretta hosted their 70th wedding anniversary celebration October 3rd with all nine of their children and spouses in attendance, traveling as far as Minnesota, Colorado and Missouri.
Ray and Loretta’s unconditional love for their family and their faith has been an inspiration to all.
