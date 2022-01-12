Jorge and Blanca Reyes, of Olathe, Kansas, would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Esmeralda Reyes, to Alexander Vredenburg, the son of Jim and Carrie Vredenburg of Olathe.
Essi is the granddaughter of Vicente and Estela Araujo, of Olathe, and Jaime and Berta Reyes Gomez, of Mexico.
Alex is the grandson of Carol and the late Ray Pope and Dan and Pat Vredenburg, all of Paola, Kansas. He is the great-grandson of Ruth Clark of Spring Hill, Kansas, and Gwen Warren of Harrison, Arkansas.
The bride-to-be is an Olathe South High School Graduate, studying Kinesiology (pre PT) at Mid-America Nazarene University. Her fiancé is an Olathe North High School graduate, studying Supply Chain and Management at Kansas University.
The groom and his fiancé will both graduate college in May 2022.
The couple will wed in March 2022.
