Kyla Mae Hutchens, of Osawatomie, Kansas, and Trevor Steven Gallagher, of Paola, Kansas, are engaged to be married.
Kyla’s parents are Gary Hutchens, of Osawatomie, and Jamie Leek, of Oak Grove, Missouri. Kyla received her Associate of Science degree in 2019. She is a patient care tech at Miami County Hospital.
Trevor’s parents are Daniel and Teri Gallagher, of Paola. Trevor will be graduating in May of 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies in psychology. He is the Head Soccer Coach at Paola High School.
Their wedding will take place at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, at The Haven Event Space, in Louisburg, Kansas. The reception will follow at the same location.
