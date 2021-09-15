Sydnie M. Hanson and Samuel J. Browning, both of Prairie Village, Kansas, are happy to announce their upcoming wedding.
The bride’s parents are Mark and Lori Hanson, of Overland Park, Kansas. She graduated from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, and is an Elementary teacher at Belinder Elementary School.
The groom’s parents are Tina Browning, of Paola, Kansas, and Darrell Browning, of Paola. He graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, and is a Nuclear Mechanical Engineer at Cassper Solutions.
The wedding is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2021, at The Magnolia in Kansas City, Missouri.
