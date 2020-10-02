Jennifer Rogers became the bride of Mitch Plummer, Aug. 15, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in St. Charles, MO.
The double ring ceremony was performed by Pastor Ed Arle, former minister at Trinity Lutheran Church in Block, KS.
Larry and Barb Rogers of St. Charles and Stan and Gayle Plummer of Paola are parents of the couple. Nina Gerken of Paola is Grandmother of the groom.
The couple live in Prairie Village and are both CPA’s at the accounting firm Grant Thornton in Kansas City.
