Sydnie Hanson and Samuel Browning Wedding

Sydnie Margaret Hanson and Samuel Jay Browning, both of Prairie Village, Kansas, were married on Sept. 17, 2021, at The Magnolia, 601 Walnut, Kansas City, Missouri, with Susan Langhauser as their officiant.
The bride’s parents are Mark and Lori Hanson, of Overland Park, Kansas. She is a graduate of Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas, and is a Kindergarten Teacher at Belinder Elementary School.
The groom’s parents are Tina Browning, of Paola, Kansas, and Darrell Browning, of Paola. He is a graduate of Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, and is a Nuclear Mechanical Engineer for Cassper Solutions.
The happy couple spent their honeymoon at Cape Town in Johannsburg, South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.