In honor of their 70th Wedding Anniversary, please join in a card shower for Norman and Alice Youngman, formerly of Spring Hill, KS.
The former Alice Ranes and Norman Youngman were married Sept. 10, 1950, at the Baptist Church in Jamesport, Mo.
Their three children, Linda Randall of Lawrence, Ks., David and Jana Youngman of Olathe, Ks., and Kevin Youngman of Spring Hill, Ks., will host a family celebration at a later date due to COVID-19. They also have four grandchildren and 8 soon to be 10 great-grandchildren.
Alice retired in December 1992 after 22 years as treasurer and as city clerk for the City of Spring Hill, Ks. Norman retired in December 1993 after 30 years as a rural mail carrier in Spring Hill, Ks. He also worked 25 years at Delco Battery in Olathe, Ks. Upon retirement they built their new home in Jamesport returning to the family farm property.
They would love to hear from friends and family near and far! Cards may be sent to: 33251 State Hwy F, Jamesport, Mo. 64648.
