Fall means cider, pumpkins and festivals in Louisburg.
Louisburg Cider Mill is ready to kick off its 41st annual Ciderfest festivities on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Activities begin with the Louisburg Lions Club’s pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The day also features pony rides, inflatable slide, cider and doughnut-making, craft booths and many other activities.
Ciderfest occurs annually on the last weekend in September and the first weekend in October. This year, that’s Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 5-6. The festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both weekends.
There is no admission or parking fees to attend Ciderfest.
Ciderfest attendees can watch apples being freshly pressed into pure apple cider, from the initial washing to the actual press in the mill. The general store also will be open throughout the festival.
Live music during the festival will feature bluegrass and country sounds.
The vendor booths will include a variety of items for sale, such as original candles, home-crafted furniture and many other crafts.
There are also plenty of activities for the kids at the Louisburg Cider Mill, which was established in 1977.
Children can ride a hay wagon to the Cider Mill’s pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins or navigate the 10-acre corn maze. This year’s maze design features Lost Trail root beer, which is bottled at the mill.
The Family Farm also features farm animals, picnic areas and other activities. A teepee is the newest addition to the farm. Admission to the Family Farm is $10. Children age 3 and under are free, according to the Louisburg Cider Mill’s website.
The corn maze and pumpkin patch opened Sept. 13 for the season and will be open daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, according to the website. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The $10 admission price covers the corn maze, hay wagon, children’s play area, spider web climber, Mount Sunflower slide, farm animals, corn crib, tricycle track, live music, orchard trail, tire tower, learning barn, beehive exhibit, giant swing set and the 10-acre pumpkin patch where pumpkins are sold separately, according to the website.
Some of the other upcoming activities this fall are Community Service Gratitude weekend from Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13. All community service workers, teachers, firefighters, enlisted military, first responders, EMTs, nurses and doctors with a valid ID badge will receive $2 off admission to the Family Farm.
Zombie Forest Night will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress the part for the evening of live music, a bonfire, hayrides and other activities. Attendees should bring flashlights to navigate the maze in the dark.
Zombie Forest is a fundraiser for the Paola High School robotics group.
The 10th annual Burning Scarecrow event will take at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Live music, a bonfire, hayrides and other activities are slated for the evening. The maze will be open for those who want go through it in the dark as Zombie Forest continues, according to the website.
On the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 26, activities will include trick or treating, a kids music show and a costume contest.
For more information about Ciderfest or other activities planned this fall at the Lousiburg Cider Mill, visit its website at www.louisburgcidermill.com.
