PAOLA — There is a new man at the helm of the Paola Panther football program with Mike Smith following in the tradition of Michael Dumpert and Jim Lee.
Smith began his tenure as head coach during summer conditioning and team camp.
He has been with the Paola football program for 27 years, serving as offensive coordinator for coach Dumpert.
Smith also played for the Paola Panthers in high school.
The Paola Panther coaching staff is home grown as well. Defensive coordinator Todd Weaver is a Paola graduate who played for the Panthers. Line coach David Kane, another Paola graduate, was also a member of the black and gold football team.
Other coaches are Morgan Roth, Darvin Willard and Tyler Reidel.
Seventy players are out for the Paola football team, which went 6-4 last season, including five starters.
Senior Kale Murdock, 5-10, 225, is returning on the offensive and defensive line. Junior Eli Richmond, 6-3, 250, is back on the offensive line.
Senior Brody Stewart, 6-0, 205, returns to the offensive line and helps anchor the defense at linebacker.
Senior Charles Zeller, 5-10, 165, plays running back and defensive back.
Landon Taylor, 6-1, 175, is a returning senior. Taylor plays running back and defensive back.
“Our team goals are to get better every day and each week, so by the end of the season we are playing our best football,” Smith said. “We have some talented young athletes who could make an impact.”
The Panthers compete in the Frontier League facing local rivals Louisburg and Spring Hill.
“Year in and year out the Frontier League produces great teams,” Smith said. “We see everybody as a challenge. Each team is well coached and puts a talented group of players on the field.”
Senior Jett Osbern, 6-2, 190, has been taking the snaps at quarterback. He has a strong, accurate arm and good footwork in the pocket.
Senior Dylan Waggerman, 5-7, 150, plays wide receiver and linebacker.
Layne Anderson, a senior, is a 5-11, 160, wideout and defensive back.
Senior Hayden Worden, who also plays soccer, is the kicker. He is 6-0, 170.
Cutter Meade, a senior, 6-0, 170, plays running back and linebacker. Meade also runs cross country.
Senior Sam Shore, 5-10, 185, has been a force on the offensive and defensive line.
Senior Garrett McKinney, 5-10, 180, plays offensive line and linebacker.
Senior Thomas Cordes, 6-3, 250, plays offensive and defensive line.
