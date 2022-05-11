HILLSDALE — The County Commission has rezoned nearly 20 acres of land it owns at Hillsdale from Countryside (CS) to Commercial (C-2) where a proposed EMS station will be constructed.
The unanimous decision was met with applause from more than a dozen Hillsdale residents in attendance at the Wednesday, May 4, commission meeting.
The 19.876 acres is located about 600 feet north of 255th Street on the east side of Old Kansas City Road and on the west side of Columbia Road, according to county documents.
The county’s initial application to rezone the property from Countryside to Heavy Industrial (I-2) raised concerns among Hillsdale residents about what the county’s intentions were for the rest of the acreage not needed for the EMS station.
Residents submitted feedback to the Planning Commission and county commissioners about their desire to see the property rezoned for commercial use rather than industrial.
Based on staff recommendations and public comments, the Planning Commission voted at its April 5 meeting to recommend modifying the county’s application for rezoning to Commercial (C-2) instead of Heavy Industrial (I-2), a district of lesser intensity.
Teresa Reeves, director of the Planning and Zoning Department, told commissioners the C-2 zoning would allow for the intended use of an EMS station, as well as other retail facilities listed in the low intensity commercial district.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan thanked the Hillsdale residents for attending the meeting. Vaughan, who represents most of those Hillsdale residents, addressed the initial application for industrial zoning.
“I think the I-2 was more of a suggestion to open up to see what we can do in that direction,” Vaughan said.
He thanked residents for their feedback and their concern about how that area would be developed, especially given its proximity to Hillsdale Lake.
“It’s an important corridor for you and it’s important to us. We made the investment to have ambulances out there in your community two years ago,” said Vaughan, adding that commissioners are committed to continuing to provide that service as well as fire coverage.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts also stressed the commission’s desire to maintain an ambulance service and provide good fire protection for Hillsdale residents.
“The county is going to invest a sizeable amount of money for a new EMS station,” Roberts said. “We’re working diligently to have a new fire contract with the folks out of Johnson County that will give you great coverage. So we’re trying to do some things that we think will benefit the north and northwest part of the county.”
Before the vote, a few Hillsdale residents addressed the commission.
Joel Yokum told commissioners he is a Spring Hill High School graduate who has had the opportunity to live in numerous locations in the United States and several countries around the world.
“My wife and I returned to Hillsdale about seven years ago and bought seven acres just outside the main center of town,” Yokum said. “We feel like we found heaven on Earth. We’ll never leave here, as it currently exists. It’s a lovely community.
“When people get in trouble in Hillsdale, the community reaches out to them and rallies around them in a manner unlike any place I’ve ever been,” he said.
Yokum said he respects the commission’s consideration and decision, and he hopes nothing ever changes about the town.
Pastor Laurie Johnston of the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church told commissioners she has been at the church for 20 years.
“We just want to see Hillsdale remain a safe community, a place where we can cross the street without having to worry about trucks and things like that,” Johnston said.
The pastor said she would like to see Hillsdale continue to grow in the right direction. So does resident Paul Beattie.
“I live directly south of the parcel that’s on the agenda,” said Beattie, a military veteran who grew up in Spring Hill. “I love this area, love the county. My wife and I moved to Hillsdale five, six years ago. We love the community, our neighbors. It’s been wonderful.
“I think the EMS station is great for the community and for that area as it develops,” said Beattie who, like his neighbors, was not in favor of industrial zoning.
Roberts told the audience before the vote that commissioners appreciate the feedback they have provided and that the commission has no desire to turn the 20-acre tract into an industrial park. He said he thought the will of the commission was to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation for commercial zoning.
“There’s no deep dark secret that some intermodal is going to build out there,” Roberts said. “That is not on our agenda, has not been on our agenda.”
Commissioners voted 5-0 to rezone the property commercial (C-2).
“It is now C-2 zoning,” said Roberts, who thanked the residents for the respectful manner in which they had conducted themselves not only at the meeting but throughout the process.
