230419_mr_life_medicine

Recognizing common side effects may not make them easier to confront, but it can give people an idea of what to expect.

 Metro Creative

Health professionals recommend a bevy of medications to their patients when they the benefits of such remedies outweigh the possible risks.

The same can be said for vaccinations and other health therapies, such as vitamin and mineral supplementation.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.