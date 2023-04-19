Health professionals recommend a bevy of medications to their patients when they the benefits of such remedies outweigh the possible risks.
The same can be said for vaccinations and other health therapies, such as vitamin and mineral supplementation.
While supplements and medications are safe when taken as directed, they still have the potential to cause some unwanted side effects.
Over-the-counter medicines, prescriptions or even herbal dietary supplements can cause side effects.
WebMD notes that most of these effects are minor and may only be a temporary inconvenience. But some side effects may be more serious.
Recognizing common side effects may not make them easier to confront, but it can give people an idea of what to expect.
WebMD, the DNA testing firm Sequencing and the healthcare services research experts at Sehat report that the following are some common side effects of medications and supplements.
Stomach discomfort
Since most drugs and supplements need to go through the gastrointestinal system to be absorbed, stomach discomfort, constipation and nausea can occur.
This is one reason why experts typically recommend taking antibiotics, which can cause indigestion and diarrhea, with food.
The vitamins and minerals in multivitamins also can cause stomach discomfort. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may cause the formation of gastric ulcers and stomach bleeding when taken for extended periods of time.
Drowsiness
Drowsiness is often associated with antihistamines, anti-tussive (cough) medicines and muscle relaxants.
Drowsiness can be exacerbated if medications are mixed with alcohol.
Skin rashes and dermatitis
Some topical medications, supplements and other medicines may lead to rashes or itchiness.
A rash may be an indication of an allergic reaction.
Severe allergic skin reactions may warrant cessation of certain medications and such side effects should be discussed with a doctor immediately.
Vaccines also may cause pain or itching at injection sites, but that irritation tends to recede quickly.
Confusion or restlessness
Medications such as decongestants may increase blood pressure and contribute to confusion, restlessness, and even insomnia.
Decongestants, when taken in high doses, also can cause an intoxicating high, which is why they are so heavily regulated.
Weight gain
Certain medications, particularly those that adjust hormone levels like contraceptives and many anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications, can lead to weight gain.
Medications and supplements are often the most effective way to help individuals confront issues regarding their physical and mental health.
However, if any side effects become bothersome, individuals should speak with a healthcare provider to find out if there is an alternative or if the medication should be discontinued.
