The picture of a traditional college student is one in his or her late teens or early 20s.
However, a deeper look may reveal that college student demographics are more diverse than one might imagine.
The picture of a traditional college student is one in his or her late teens or early 20s.
However, a deeper look may reveal that college student demographics are more diverse than one might imagine.
In fact, senior citizens can rest assured that if they plan to return to the classroom, they're likely to find students around their age.
According to the senior citizen resource Elder Guru, just over 0.3 percent of university students are over 65.
Even though that is a low number in the grand scheme of things, it is an indication that seniors have a presence on college campuses.
And that number is expected to rise. Universities are increasing efforts to include seniors as important parts of their student bodies.
Here are some things seniors considering going back to school may want to know.
Incentives
Many schools are looking to expand their elder student body populations by making it easier for them to go to school.
That means seniors may be able to attend for little to no cost through tuition waivers and discounts.
Speak with an admissions officer about your options.
New career
A survey from the Rand Corporation found that 39 percent of workers age 65 and older who were currently employed had previously retired at some point.
Going back to school may provide a foundation for new skills that can make it easier to advance in a second career.
Heading back to classes also can help people stay competitive in a current job.
Engage and socialize
Going back to school provides seniors with an opportunity to engage with their peers and younger students.
Returning to school may expose older adults to new experiences, technologies and customs they may otherwise never have enjoyed.
Embrace challenges
Embrace the excitement of a new environment and its challenges.
Heading back to college can be challenging, which is something seniors looking for mental stimulation may enjoy.
Senior Finance Advisor reports that heading back to school and lifelong learning has been linked to better health, improved financial situations and even a reduced risk of dementia.
Stay informed
Going back to school can enable seniors to stay technologically informed and learn about movements and other factors that are helping to shape the modern world.
Seniors have many reasons to return to the college classroom, and such a pursuit can pay numerous dividends.
News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.