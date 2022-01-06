Miami County has recorded 266 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 31, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners at their Wednesday, Jan. 5, meeting. That’s an increase of 54 new cases from the week before.
The county currently has 270-plus active COVID-19 cases, which is up approximately 90 from the 180 active cases reported last week, according to a Jan. 5 report from the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The Omicron variant has officially arrived in Miami County, with one confirmed case logged as of Dec. 29, according to the weekly COVID-19 report provided to commissioners. Whelan said it is likely more Omicron cases have occurred in the county that have not been confirmed by a laboratory.
The county’s positivity test rate increased by more than 5 percent. The rate for the last two weeks is 19.8 percent, up from 14.27 percent in the previous reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Whelan said he did not have updated case numbers for the county’s school districts because students and staff were just returning to the classroom this week after the holiday break.
No COVID-related deaths occurred in the county during the past week. The death toll remains at 78.
The county has six new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Dec. 29, including one intensive care unit (ICU) admission, according to KDHE.
Miami County has two active clusters, Whelan said.
MCHD offers a walk-in vaccination clinic every Monday at the department, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
Miami County has recorded 5,626 cases as of Jan. 5, according to KDHE. Statewide, Kansas has logged 549,721 cases which have resulted in 17,214 hospitalizations and 7,059 deaths, according to KDHE.
KDHE reported the state has 176 active clusters, an increase of 16 since Dec. 22.
