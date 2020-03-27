Two state agencies are "strongly" encouraging landowners to voluntarily reduce the number of acres they intend to burn this spring.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) made the request Thursday, March 26, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the potential for this pandemic overwhelming the state’s medical facilities, any additional respiratory concerns that could be produced from breathing smoke from prescribed fires need to be mitigated,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary.
With resources of the county emergency response staff already being taxed with COVID -19 response, it is important to minimize responses that would come with prescribed fire activity, the two agencies said in a joint news release.
It is critical that land managers in areas included in the Smoke Model available online at ksfire.org consult the model if they do choose to burn, the agencies stress in the news release. The model indicates the level at which a burn would contribute to urban area air quality problems. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam urged land managers to refrain from burning, especially if their area is predicted in the large (red) contribution range.
“Prescribed burning is a valuable land management tool in the efforts to fight invasive species and maximize land productivity, and this request should not be interpreted as an indictment of the practice of burning,” Beam said. “However, the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have created a situation that calls for reducing burned acres this spring.”
KDHE said common health problems related to smoke can include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, including COVID-19, preexisting heart or lung diseases, children, and the elderly may experience worse symptoms, according to KDHE.
