When Courtney DuFriend learned just how bad things had gotten at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation in Kansas City, Kan., she knew she had to offer her assistance.
“They don’t have the manpower to take care of these people,” Courtney said.
The facility has been one of the hardest hit in the state, with 90 residents and 20 staff members having tested positive for COVID-19, five residents in the hospital and 12 residents who have lost their lives as a result of the outbreak, according to updated numbers posted Sunday, April 12, by the Unified Government Public Health Department.
Courtney works at The Healthcare Resort of Olathe, which is a sister facility to Riverbend as they both are under ownership of Ensign Group, Inc.
Courtney’s director told her team they could offer assistance if they chose to do so, but no one was forced into the situation because of the drastic circumstances. Those volunteering to help would have to stay in a hotel in Wyandotte County and commit to at least 30 days of service, followed by a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the hotel before they could return to their families.
Courtney, who has three boys ages 5, 7 and 11, was one of the first to step forward along with two of her coworkers.
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh, these people, they need my help,’” Courtney said.
Courtney has always been passionate about nursing, but she wasn’t certain it was going to be her chosen career path until her own mother spent time in a hospital.
“She was the surrogate for her sister who couldn’t have her own children, so my mom gave birth to her twins,” Courtney said. “She had a difficult labor and struggled quite a bit, but seeing the nurses take such good care of my mom and how grateful my mom was for all their care is what solidified the decision for me.”
Courtney has strived to be that kind of caretaker ever since she graduated with her sister, Ashley Hawkins, from Kansas City Kansas Community College as licensed practical nurses in 2016.
Ashley got a job as a nurse at Sunflower Wellness Retreat in Miami County, and Courtney joined the staff at The Healthcare Resort of Olathe.
Ashley said she is proud of her sister, but it’s still difficult to think about her heading to one of the hardest hit areas in the state.
“I have never been more scared in my entire life,” Ashley said. “That is my baby sister. It terrifies me to even think about what she is about to walk into. She is a mother of three beautiful boys, and she is taking the risk of not seeing them for over a month so she is able to help out right now. But, that’s Courtney. She’s as selfless as they come. She’s always put other people first, and she has the tools and knowledge to care for those individuals that are in crisis right now.”
Courtney left Friday, April 10, to begin her month-long mission. Although there haven’t been any cases of COVID-19 reported at The Healthcare Resort of Olathe, Courtney said she feels prepared to care for patients because they did treat a few residents at her facility as if they had the virus as a precaution because they could have been exposed during dialysis treatments.
She knows that when she steps onto the infected second floor of the Riverbend facility, she’ll be wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 face masks.
Despite the danger, Courtney said her thoughts rest on the patients who are in dire need right now.
“I just knew that they needed the help,” Courtney said. “They can’t take care of themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.